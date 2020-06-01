New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,541,976 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,541,976 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,569.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

