Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Sell Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their sell rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $301.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $307.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

