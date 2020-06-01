New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Deluxe worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $975.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

DLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deluxe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

