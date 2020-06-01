New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 44,500 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 329.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pagerduty were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pagerduty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pagerduty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pagerduty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Shares of PD opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -30.17.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $1,188,427.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,452,243.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,221. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

