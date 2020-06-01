New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Sleep Number worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

