Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 16,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.