Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 16,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day moving average of $287.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Twist Bioscience Corp Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund
Twist Bioscience Corp Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,541,976 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,541,976 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
Biogen Given Sell Rating at Morgan Stanley
Biogen Given Sell Rating at Morgan Stanley
New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Deluxe Co.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Deluxe Co.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 44,500 Shares of Pagerduty Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 44,500 Shares of Pagerduty Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp
New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report