Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,114 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Apple by 404.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Apple by 29.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cascend Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.39. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

