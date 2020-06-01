Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,224,000 after buying an additional 32,114 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 404.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.94 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

