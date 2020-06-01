Hourglass Capital LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 404.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,609,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $409,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 18,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.94 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.22 and its 200 day moving average is $287.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.