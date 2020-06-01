Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.22 and a 200 day moving average of $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

