Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $183.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

