Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,903.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 43,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

