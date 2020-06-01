Corundum Group Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,108,071 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $490,174,000 after buying an additional 105,307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.25 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

