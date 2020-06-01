Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $6,238,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 254,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

