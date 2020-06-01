Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 367 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $376,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,224.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy purchased 1,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 255,600 shares of company stock worth $9,952,192 and have sold 28,100 shares worth $1,313,996.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

