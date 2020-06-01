Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $90,000 Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,833,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after purchasing an additional 261,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 183,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 171,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $783.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

