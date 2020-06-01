Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,038 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $25,849,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $13,936,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $7,092,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

