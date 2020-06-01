Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Greif were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 42,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.