Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

In related news, Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $260,225. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zogenix stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

