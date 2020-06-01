Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $92,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,306,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after buying an additional 893,141 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 45,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.54.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

