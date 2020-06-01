Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $92,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,306,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after buying an additional 893,141 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 45,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
GOOS stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.39.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.
See Also: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.