Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $92,000 Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yeti were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $32.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,735,087 shares of company stock worth $384,916,450 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

