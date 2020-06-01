Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 160,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of WSBF opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.