BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $920.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.