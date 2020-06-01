Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

NYSE FBP opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.