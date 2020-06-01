Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of SAND opened at $8.34 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

