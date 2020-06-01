Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $94,000 Holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, Director Richard Heyer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,294.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNST shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

