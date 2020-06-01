Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cinemark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 139,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cinemark by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

