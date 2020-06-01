Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after buying an additional 526,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kam Lawrence bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,578,000.

Shares of ADVM opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $28,034.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,618.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

