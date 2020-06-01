Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 60.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $94,000 Holdings in Renasant Corp.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $94,000 Holdings in Renasant Corp.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Universal Corp Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Universal Corp Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,091 Shares of Equitrans Midstream
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,091 Shares of Equitrans Midstream


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report