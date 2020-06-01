Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 60.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.