Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,091 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,518,000 after acquiring an additional 87,168 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after acquiring an additional 657,011 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,007 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,156,150.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

