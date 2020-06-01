Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 741 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 151.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

