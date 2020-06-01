Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,421 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Livent were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Livent by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.06. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

