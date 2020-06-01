Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $99,000 Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 427,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.