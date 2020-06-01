Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 610 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PROS were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,142,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PROS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,066,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in PROS by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 665,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.44.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

