Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $24,686,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,242,000 after buying an additional 570,843 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after buying an additional 377,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $3,336,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $3,254,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $231,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $64,937.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,653 shares of company stock worth $328,821. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

