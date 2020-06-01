Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 145.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,932 shares of company stock valued at $235,563 and have sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

