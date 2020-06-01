Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 336.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after buying an additional 1,861,408 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after buying an additional 771,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 133.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

