Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 557 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSII. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

