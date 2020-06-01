Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $26.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $223,761.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,989.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.