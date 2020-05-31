Sector Gamma AS Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 358,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,031,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,111,000 after acquiring an additional 126,565 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 99,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sector Gamma AS Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Sector Gamma AS Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,213 Shares of Apple Inc.
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,213 Shares of Apple Inc.
Johnson & Johnson is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 2nd Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 2nd Largest Position
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.
453 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC
453 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report