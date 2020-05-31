Sector Gamma AS Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 358,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,031,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,111,000 after acquiring an additional 126,565 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 99,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

