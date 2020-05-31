Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Martingale Asset Management L P’s 2nd Largest Position

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,692.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

