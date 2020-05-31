Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 404.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

