453 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,598.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,997.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rowe raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

