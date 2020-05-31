Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

