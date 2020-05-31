Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $4.66 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.38.

AAPL opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.39. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.