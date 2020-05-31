Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $157,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,198,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,633,000 after buying an additional 938,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,729,000 after buying an additional 145,254 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $863,913 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

