Berry Group LLC Sells 9,603 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berry Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Berry Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

