Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.50.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

