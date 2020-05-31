WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 23,083 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.21% of MEDNAX worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MD. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

NYSE MD opened at $15.53 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.