Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 209,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,100,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 97,310 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.68.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

